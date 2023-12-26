Zanu PF suspends its Mutare DCC chairperson after land baron arrests

The ruling Zanu PF party has suspended its Mutare District Coordination Committee (DCC) chairperson Binali Yard and four other committee members who were arrested last week and charged with illegally parceling land in the Gimboki area of Mutare.

Yard was arrested last week Monday while coming from a Joint Operations Command (JOC) meeting at 3 Infantry Brigade.

The other four accomplices are Brian Marange, Tawanda Ndawe, Webster Mudzimwa and Trust Matimba.

According to a report by the Chipinge Times, the five have been suspended for five years.

Zanu PF’s Provincial Secretary for Information and Publicity in Manicaland, Sam Matema, confirmed the suspension to the publication.

“The Zanu PF provincial executive has suspended Mutare District Coordinating Committee (DCC) chairman Binali Yard and four members of his executive, Brian Marange, Tawanda Ndawe, Webster Mudzimwa and Trust Matimba on account of indiscipline and illegalities finding expression in the illegal parceling of land in the Gimboki area of Mutare municipality under the cover of the Party name,” he said.

The five are currently in remand prison after Provincial Magistrate Tendai Mahwe denied them bail last week.