Former Zanu PF MP Killer Zivhu survives horror car crash in Plumtree

By Staff Reporter 55,575
Former Zanu PF MP for Chivi South, Killer Zivhu, has confirmed that he narrowly escaped death after his car rolled over during a road accident on Christmas Day but rushed to quickly deny it was an assassination attempt.

Zivhu was fired from Zanu PF in 2021 on charges of misconduct after he wrote on his Twitter handle that dialogue between the First Lady, Auxillia Mnangagwa, and opposition leader Nelson Chamisa’s wife Sithokozile was the only solution to Zimbabwe’s challenges.

On Monday he took to X (formerly Twitter) and posted; “Just had an accident now, along Plumtree Road, if I don’t make it goodbye guys.”

On Tuesday he dismissed rumours that the accident in Plumtree on Christmas Day was an attempted assassination.

“Please guys don’t spread lies, I had an accident just like any other accident, I want to thank, Plumtree police for a quick response, special thanks to UBH staff for a friendly approach, ndoda kutenda vana ve Zimbabwe neminamato yenyu, panga pakaipa, this wasn’t a drama,” he wrote.

In another post on X, just before midday on Boxing Day, Zivhu thanked the police in Plumtree and staff at the United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH) for saving his life.

Zivhu is currently the president of the Zimbabwe Cross Border Traders Association (ZCBTA).

