JSC probes its secretary

The Judicial Service Commission on instructions from Chief Justice Luke Malaba is investigating the alleged meeting of its secretary, Mr Walter Chikwana, with one of the judges assigned to hear the application for a contempt of court finding against the Chief Justice and the subsequent recusal by Justice Webster Chinamora.

Lawyer Ms Beatrice Mtetwa wrote to the commission on Friday calling for an investigation into Mr Chikwana’s alleged conduct and his suspension, but was told in reply that the Chief Justice had already ordered the investigation.

“On the instruction of the Honourable Chief Justice Luke Malaba, please be advised that the Judicial Service Commission has commenced investigations into the matter concerning the meeting you referred to, as well as the concerned judge’s recusal from the case in question.

“This is being done in accordance with the relevant regulations and procedures,” said Deputy Chief Justice Elizabeth Gwaunza responding to Ms Mtetwa in a letter on Monday.

She also said the issue of Mr Chikwana deposing affidavits on behalf of the JSC in various litigation, was currently the subject of an appeal before the Supreme Court.

The application made for a contempt of court finding last week proceeded with two judges, Justices Amy Tsanga and Sylvia Chirawu-Mugomba, after Justice Chinamhora’s recusal. The Herald