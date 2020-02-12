I no longer have competition-Zoey

By Kimberley Majange

Pole dancer Zoey Sifelani says fans enjoy it when she is in competition with the recently married Beverly “Bev” Sibanda.

In an interview with H-Metro, Zoey said Bev encouraged her to work harder.

“It is exciting when you have someone that you compete with, it motivates you to do better, you know zvinotonakidza kana muchita competition hauzvizive.

“Having someone you compete with also pushes fans to be there, ndizvo zvinotoita kuti mafans edu arambe achitouya manje,” said Zoey.

Zoey also expressed concern on rumours that she is struggling since she has no one to compete with as Bev is focusing both on dancing as well as family.

“I’m not struggling at all, things are flowing, and everything is ok on my side.

“These days we are doing most of our shows out of Harare. In Harare they only get to see us on every Tuesdays only.

“Out of Harare that’s when we are being needed more, out of Harare ndiko kwatikunyanya kudiwa.

“So people in Harare are now saying we have gone silent but it’s not the case since we are doing most shows out of Harare.” she said.

She added:

“Currently, I’m keeping myself busy with my dance group as well as my massage parlour.”

Zoey also mentioned that she has a lot of shows lined up for the year 2020 and is promising her fans fireworks. H-Metro