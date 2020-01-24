Married Bev vows to continue pole dancing, says she is not pregnant

By Adeline Mapfumo

Raunchy dancer and leader of the Sexy Angels dance group, Beverly ‘Bev’ Sibanda who tied the knot Thursday has vowed that marriage will not kill her pole dancing career and also revealed that she is not pregnant, Zim Morning Post can report.

Bev married 48-year-old British national Chambuka Mufudzi at the Harare Magistrates’ Courts.

In an exclusive interview with Zim Morning Post Friday, Bev said she is still in the game and not out.

“My group remains intact, I am still in the game and I am not relocating to United Kingdom. I am also not pregnant as has been said by people,” Bev said.

This literally means Bev’s marital bliss will be a long distance relationship since her hubby is based in the United Kingdom.

Distance is no barrier for two hearts that care, said one old man!

Bev’s marriage comes as a surprise as she is on record saying that it would be difficult for her to settle down as she was so devoted in her profession as a dancer.

However, Cupid’s arrow had other ideas and struck her when she least expected.

The exotic dancer has made headlines for dating different men from all colour and creed.

She once dated footie star Archford Gutu and South African based businessman Agrippa “Boss Bvola” Matambo who was on the verge of paying lobola to her family.

Her marriage marks a new beginning in her love life and she vowed to be loyal to her husband. Zim Morning Post