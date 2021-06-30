Bev slams reports that she has reunited with her ‘cheating’ husband

Raunchy dancer Beverly ‘Bev’ Sibanda has rubbished reports that she and her United Kingdom based husband Chambuka Mufudzi have patched up their issues and are back together.

Bev reportedly parted ways with her husband earlier this month after she accused him of infidelity and having a lot of extra marital affairs. She took to social media exposing her husband’s relationship with a woman identified as Pearl.

Commenting on a post by ZimCelebs which claimed the dancer and her husband had sorted out their marital problems and are back together, Bev said, “Imiika taurai zvamoziva. Imiika nyorai zvamunoziva not zvamukufunga.”

She then went on to post on her Facebook page saying, “Dzangu nyaya munonzwa neni kana kubvunza ini musati manyora dzimwe idzo dzamukutaura ndedzenyu #Kwin of splits.”

Two weeks back the Sexy Angels leader exposed her husband for being a ‘womanizer’. She took to Facebook publishing screenshots of chats between her husband and his lover identified as Pearl. She also shared their cosy pictures.

Bev shared her plight through a video with comedian Mai TT saying her husband was being abusive and left her without paying bills and rentals and that he was telling his lovers that she probably used juju/muthi on him.

The bottle stunt entertainer exchanged vows with her husband in January last year at the Harare Magistrates’ Court. They celebrated their first anniversary together this year.