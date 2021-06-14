Bev’s marriage crumbles… exposes womanising hubby and his pictures

By Keith Mlauzi | Nehanda Showbiz |

Raunchy dancer Beverly ‘Bev’ Sibanda has spoken out about her marriage to United Kingdom based Chambuka Mufudzi saying their relationship is going through hard times.

This comes a week after she denied going through bedroom challenges with her husband.

Last week Bev trended after posting on her Facebook suggesting that her husband was cheating on her. She however denied that her marriage was going through some problems claiming her post was just a joke.

The Sexy Angels leader has now exposed her husband for being a ‘womanizer’ and engaging in multiple extra marital affairs.

Bev took to Facebook publishing screenshots of chats between her husband and his lover identified as Pearl. She also shared their cosy pictures.

In a video with Mai TT, Bev narrated her plight saying her husband was being abusive and left her without paying for bills and rentals and also telling his lovers that Bev probably used Juju/muthi on him.

“Haasi kundi respecter munhu uyu ayindi abuser… ayindi nyeya nemukadzi iyeyu muma audios. Achiti takarambana ini andisikuda kuti zvizikanwe achiti ndakamshandisira mushonga ndakamumanikidza mumuchato.

“Mudzimai uyu anondzi Mai Pondo ndakatoona ma messages avo vachinyepa kuti vane nhumbu apa vanemurume,” said Bev.

Bev added that so many people have been accusing her of being a home wrecker yet she never destroyed any marriage rather she found herself a single woman and her accusers are the ones destroying her marriage.

“Ini ndaingodzi ndiri hure ndikuputsa dzimba dzevanhu asi hapana kana one yandakambo putsa anditi.

“Ndakazviwanira murume mukauya mukati heeh kasekuru akatsuka muromo but munouya muchidya mari yake asi muchinditi inini ndinihure,” she said as she could not hold back tears.

Adding to what Bev said, Mai TT said Bev is in a very emotional place and she has been crying for her marriage for days.

“Nezuro Bev akandichemera guys achiwiwidza ndiri ku Kadoma. she was good in her job achiwana mari yake achi diii then munhu womutora womukanda muma suburbs akati andidi kuti ashande andichadi kuti ayende kubhawa… horight chimuchengeta kaah awuchadi futhi. Varikufamba vachiyanika bl*bi yavo kuipa mah*e,” said Mai TT.

Bev said she was also going to share pictures of her husband’s manhood on social media.

“Apa haagoni kurishandisa… Varikuda ma pictures ebl**bi batai Peggy Chipoko pa Facebook achakupai,” she said.

The bottle stunt entertainer exchanged vows with her husband in January last year at the Harare Magistrates’ Court in January last year and they recently celebrated their first anniversary.