Zoey plots online pole dancing show

By Bongani Ndlovu

Self-proclaimed queen of pole dancing in Zimbabwe, Zoey Sifelani is preparing to give people a glimpse of what she does in the privacy of nightclubs through an online pole dancing show.

Due to the lockdown, entertainers like Zoey and her Red Angels as well as Bev, have been confined to their homes as nightspots where they ply their trade have been closed.

Zoey however says she is hard at work setting up a stage and pole which she will use for her live pole dancing show.

“I’m working very hard on the home pole. I’ll soon be sharing these experiences with people to give them a glimpse of what I get up to on the pole,” said Zoey.

She said she was also perfecting her skills on the pole and coming up with new dance routines in preparation for shows after Covid-19 restrictions.

Zoey said people should look out for her online pole dancing show on her social media pages. Speaking on the pandemic, Zoey said it has made her realise that the most important people in life are her family.

“Coronavirus has proved that everything around us is temporary. Things our lives evolved around such as work, gym, pubs, malls and movies have all gone for a toss as we’re learning to live without them.

“The pandemic has taught us that in the end, it’s your own home and family that keeps you safe in these difficult times,” said Zoey.

Zoey and others in the industry are under threat from socialites such as Genius “Ginimbi” Kadungure who is unleashing new talent through his twerking dance show on Instagram.

The dance competition that has become X-Rated because of the dances, seems to be gathering momentum after it attracted close to 20 000 viewers on Ginimbi’s page on Instagram on Saturday evening. A South African walked away with the grand prize of R40 000. The Chronicle