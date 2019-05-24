Zoey to open massage parlour in Bulawayo

By Bongani Ndlovu

Pole dancer, Zoey Sifelani, is planning to open a massage parlour in Bulawayo as a way to expand her new business venture that she says is paying more than her dancing profession.

Zoey reportedly opened a massage parlour in Harare last month.

Speaking ahead of her show in Bulawayo at Zansibar tonight, Zoey, who opened a branch in Harare, said she was being overwhelmed.

“I’ll speak with some of my connections in Bulawayo and find out what I can do with regards to opening a massage parlour in the city. This is because business in Harare is booming and people are coming in their numbers to my place. Business is so good that it’s paying more than the gigs that I do with the Red Angels,” said Zoey.

She said although she was not one of the masseuses, her branch was popular.

“I have ladies who massage clients and they are very good. I don’t do any massages as I’m there to be an overseer of the operations of the business,” said Zoey.

Turning to her show in Bulawayo, Zoey said this will be a perfect chance for people to see what happens during sessions in her massage parlour.

“We shall be introducing people to what we are offering at the massage parlour. During the show people will have a first-hand experience of that. Besides that we have new tricks up our sleeves and people should come and enjoy themselves,” said Zoey.

Supporting Zoey will be Zansibar resident DJs Sweeto, Tawaz, Killah, SKB and Mouris.

After her show in Bulawayo she will travel to Plumtree for a Magate Invasion at Club Euphoria. The Chronicle