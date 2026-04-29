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Mnangagwa promotes son to Lieutenant Colonel, sparking debate in Zimbabwe

Sean Mnangagwa’s rise in the army draws mixed reactions amid political tensions

By Staff Reporter
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President Emmerson Mnangagwa has elevated his son, Sean Mnangagwa, to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Zimbabwe National Army, a move that has drawn both attention and criticism. (Picture via ZBC News)

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Staff Reporter

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has elevated his son, Sean Mnangagwa, to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Zimbabwe National Army, a move that has drawn both attention and criticism.

The promotion, announced by state media on Wednesday, places Sean Mnangagwa among nine officers advanced to the rank—considered the sixth-highest within the army hierarchy.

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He previously held the rank of Major and currently serves in the Presidential Guard, an elite unit tasked with protecting the head of state. He has also recently been part of his father’s personal security detail.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has elevated his son, Sean Mnangagwa, to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Zimbabwe National Army, a move that has drawn both attention and criticism. (Picture via President's Office)
President Emmerson Mnangagwa has elevated his son, Sean Mnangagwa, to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Zimbabwe National Army, a move that has drawn both attention and criticism. (Picture via President’s Office)

The decision comes at a politically sensitive time, with ongoing discussions around succession within the ruling establishment and debates over potential constitutional amendments that could allow Mnangagwa to extend his tenure.

Analysts suggest the promotion may signal efforts to consolidate loyalty within key security structures.

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Reaction on social media has been sharply divided. Some critics argue the move raises concerns about governance and professionalism within state institutions.

One user, Sandile Makeba, questioned whether familial connections are influencing military advancement, warning that such practices could erode institutional credibility.

Another activist described the promotion as part of a broader strategy to centralize control, alleging that it reflects growing influence of a tightly knit inner circle over the military while sidelining veteran figures.

However, not all responses have been critical.

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Others have defended the decision, emphasizing that family ties should not automatically disqualify individuals from career progression. Social media user Levison Chambati dismissed the backlash as politically motivated and congratulated Sean Mnangagwa on what he described as a deserved achievement.

The development highlights ongoing tensions in Zimbabwe’s political landscape, where questions of leadership succession, institutional independence, and governance continue to shape public debate.

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