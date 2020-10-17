Lockdown taught me innovation: Zoey

By Latwell Nyangu

Pole dancer Zoey Sifelani has urged fellow dancers to master different skills to have many options in times of challenges.

The Red Angels boss says the Covid-19 induced lockdown has taught her not only to depend on shows alone.

“During lockdown, I have learnt a lot of things that apart from being dancers we should be innovative so that we are left with other options to earn a living.

“We need to have other businesses apart from depending on dancing in case we are injured during performances.

“Lockdown haina kumbondinetsa since I had my vending stalls where I was selling clothes and canteen among other valuables,” she said.

Zoey said she felt sorry for other colleagues who had no options.

“I actually felt sorry for my fellow dancers who have nothing to do during the lockdown since the majority depends on live shows.

“Everyone has learnt that we should always be prepared for things that might affect our daily lives.

“We need to be ready for the future kuti tiwane pekujegera.

“Yes I have since gained weight zviri proportional.

“We also had time to rest while we contemplated for the next move,” she added.

The dancing queen returns to action today since Covid-19 induced lockdown.

“I am back into action now and today I will be performing at Club Conscious.

“This is my first show since lockdown yatanga, and I hope to reunite with my fans.” H-Metro