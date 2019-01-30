Zoey challenges Bev in Magate Contest

Veteran pole dancer Zoey Sifelani is working tirelessly to break the record set by her oft-competitor Beverly “Bev” Sibanda in the Magate Queen Contest.

Recently, Bev set the record in the Magate Queen Challenge and Zoey is determined to reset the bar at The Maitlander on February 9 alongside Lady Pee, Ghetto Lady, Queen Getz and Zimaster among others, courtesy of Whispers Entertainment in conjunction with Shawn Cash.

Magate Queen Contest is a competition in which women dance to Enzo Ishall’s song 50 Magate.

Early this month, Bev was declared “the ultimate winner” in the Magate Queen Contest by social media users thanks to her homemade video that went viral.

She went on to perform the song on stage in South Africa together with Zimdancehall star Enzo Ishall, who is behind the popular song.

The song 50 Magate is Enzo Ishall’s recent offering that took the country by storm.

It speaks about women’s prowess on the dance floor.

Zoey, who is revered for initiating Sibanda into pole dancing, has staged a number of shows together with her five-member band, in South Africa.

Zimbabwean dancers are on demand in South Africa and of late, Bev is now spending much of her time in South Africa.

“In South Africa, I usually stage seven shows per week. Unlike in Zimbabwe where we perform for at least four hours on stage, in South Africa the performances range from 20 minutes to an hour long.

“Dancing in South Africa is rewarding though there is no freedom at all.

“I filled up joints and the development made me a darling of many promoters there,” Bev told this publication in a recent interview.

Zoey, who once served in Roki’s band as a dancer is known as the goddess of pole dance in the country.

She learnt the trade in South Africa in 2008. DailyNews