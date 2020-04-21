Gweru increases tariffs

By Patrick Chitumba

Gweru City Council (GCC) has increased tariffs following Government’s decision to approve its $1,8 billion 2020 budget.

Rates, supplementary charges and property taxes are set to be the largest contributors to council revenue.

This was revealed by the Mayor Councillor Josiah Makombe who however said council was aware that residents are facing many challenges because of the prevailing economic environment.

“The tariff regime has changed largely due to the existing macro-economic environment which is hyper-inflationary.

“We have tried to reasonably adjust our tariffs and fees. We hope the macro-economic adjustment will not force us to readjust our fees as we try to provide services in a constrained fiscal space in the second quarter of the year,” he said.

The burial fees have been increased from $80 to $1 096.

Under rates and water, a household in Southview suburb will pay $104 from $19, Ivene $98 from $18, Riverside $109 from $20.

Under housing and community service account, airtime vendors fee is now pegged at $46 from $3. Under parking control, ranking fees for commuter omnibuses per three months have gone up to $1 190 from $105 while clamping fees are now pegged at $1 190 from $20.

A fuel service station licence that is renewed annually rose from $1 308 to $30 000. Yearly licence fees for lodges are now $7 331 up from $310. Taxi licence fees rose from $85 to $1 419 per year.

Buses and minibuses using the Kudzanayi bus terminus now part with $115, up from last year’s $10 per hour. Vendors and hawkers now pay $1 182 for a vending licence, up from last year’s $50 per term.

Clr Makombe said it was worrying that residents and businesses’ debts continue to balloon each passing month as many fail to settle their water and rates bills.

“Council is owed about $80 million by residents and businesses and is finding it difficult to force defaulters to clear the arrears,” he said. The Chronicle