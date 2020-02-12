I won’t stop entering awards: Manyowa

By Shingirirayi Mugodi

Multiple award-winning gospel diva Janet Manyowa says she would not stop submitting entries for local awards.

The diva who won big at the recently held Zimbabwe Music Festival is now vying for the Outstanding Female Musician at the National Arts Merit Awards.

The awards ceremony will be held February 29 at HICC where 37 gongs up for grabs from 120 nominations.

Over 1000 entries were submitted.

In an interview, Janet who got nominated for the Outstanding Female Musician along with Tamy Moyo and Ammara Brown, said:

“It is always an honour to be nominated with any of my fellow sisters in the industry.

“A lot of female artistes are working hard out there.

“I would like to congratulate the ladies on their nominations.”

Asked at which point she was going to stop entering her name for future awards since she won on several occasions, she said:

“Any artiste should not stop submitting because it is for the good and growth of the music industry.”

Over the past weeks, there has been a lot of debate on social media where some critics said it was high time Janet should consider to stop entering awards since she has own everything on home soil.

“The followers of my music are happy to see us nominated and better yet win an award.

“They would be disappointed if we decide not to enter our work,” she said.

On her secret behind her success, she said she owed it to her fans.

“We have amazing supporters of our music.

“They encourage us to go on and our team behind the scenes works hard.

“Thirdly, our reliance on God,” she said.

As part of their plans for the first quarter, Janet promised a new album.

“In the first quarter we are working on our forthcoming album.

“You can expect more music and visuals.

“I am also working with other artistes which I am very excited about,” she said. H-Metro