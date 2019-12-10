Building materials supplier Vaka now offering diaspora payment plans

United Kingdom based building materials supplier Vaka Building Materials and Hardware have introduced a payment plan for Zimbabweans based in the UK building homes in Zimbabwe.

Customers now have an option to spread the payment of their building materials over 3 months through a payment plan option.

Speaking to Nehanda Radio, the CEO of Vaka, Mr Tapiwa Kundoro said; “This is an exciting opportunity for our diaspora clients to buy building materials at an affordable payment plan.

“The payment plan will help clients keep their projects moving.”

Vaka is an official agent for many Zimbabwe based building materials suppliers that include Zimtile, Willdale Bricks, Impipower, Metrotile, Duraworld, Grapnote Steel and many more.

With branches in Harare and Bulawayo and a distribution network that suppliers all over Zimbabwe, Vaka have helped many Zimbabweans in the diaspora to build homes back in Zimbabwe.

This year Vaka reached a milestone, clocking 10 years of operations.

To find out more about the Vaka Payment Plan or buying building materials you can contact Vaka on 00447858946317 or visit www.vaka.co.zw