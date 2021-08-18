Chromadek Centre Zimbabwe partners with Vaka to tap into Diaspora Market

Diaspora focused building materials supplier, Vaka Building Materials and Hardware has partnered a leading manufacturer and distributor of roofing materials, Chromadek Centre Zimbabwe in a bid to continue to strengthen a one stop building materials supply shop that enhances customer convenience.

Chromadek Centre Zimbabwe which provides products tailor-made to customer’s individual needs is a manufacturer and distributor of Q-Tiles, Widespan, High Ridge,Cranked Ridges, Roof Top, Door Caps and other roofing related products.

On the other hand, Vaka Building Materials and Hardware provides building materials to Zimbabweans in the diaspora and at home with customers and potential home owners having the option to buy building materials online, from the comfort of their homes from anywhere in the world.

Vaka CEO Tapiwa Kundoro said partnering Chromadek Centre Zimbabwe which is a big player in the roofing in the industry was expected to help strengthen and solidify the companies’ one stop shop business model.

“We are excited to have Chromadek Centre Zimbabwe on board the Vaka family. This partnership will help strengthen the model we are building of a one stop shop building materials supplier. Chromadek Centre Zimbabwe are a big player in the roofing industry and a leading supplier of IBR sheets and Q-Tiles this will enhance our customer experience” he said.

Chromadek Centre Zimbabwe General Manager Innocent Mapfumo said this was an exciting partnership as customers in the diaspora can now access product from the comfort of their homes.

“All the processes and support will be handled by Vaka on our behalf to ensure that customers in the diaspora are effectively supported,” he said.

Late last year, Vaka clinched yet another partnership deal Rawson Properties allowing it to sell the property giant’s products in the diaspora.

Vaka is an official agent of more than 40 building materials suppliers based in Zimbabwe that include Zimtile, Willdale Bricks, Impipower, Duraworld, Jewel Paints Sorwell Steel, Lafarge among others.