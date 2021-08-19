‘Mnangagwa lying about his age, he is turning 83 not 79’- Jonathan Moyo

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro | Nehanda Politics |

Former cabinet minister Jonathan Moyo has claimed that it is a lie that President Emmerson Mnangagwa was born in 1946, adding that the Zanu PF leader is turning 83 and not 79 next month.

Mnangagwa is widely believed to be born in 1946, meaning he is turning 79 this year. But Moyo said Mnangagwa used to share birth years with the late Josiah Tongogara and Jonathan Mandaza who were born in 1938.

If Mnangagwa was born the same year as Tongogara, it means he is supposed to turn 83 this year.

“HOW OLD IS EMMERSON MNANGAGWA? Some who were with him in Zambia, and were born in Sept 1938, say they used to have joint birthday parties with him. In the 1980s/90s, press reports said he was born in Sept 1942. Now he says he was born in 1946. Truth is he’s turning 83 next month!

“AS MEMBERS OF THE ZANU Branch in Lusaka in Zambia & although born on different dates in 1938, three persons used to hold an annual joint party to celebrate having been born in the same year, as boys of 1938, and these are Josiah Tongogara, Jonathan Mandaza and Emmerson Mnangagwa!” Moyo wrote on his microblogging Twitter handle.

One Twitter user, Blessing Shadaya responded accusing Moyo of campaigning for the late former president Robert Mugabe at the age of 93.

“While I can’t tell Mnangagwa and Mangwana apart I just wonder why his age is of concern to you. You were campaigning for a 93 year old presidential candidate! Whose health was clearly failing,” he said.

Moyo responded: “Cool. Show me just one V11 of me CAMPAIGNING for Mugabe at 93; just one and I will show you many V11s of Mnangagwa CAMPAIGNING for 93-year old Mugabe in 2017, including his silly response to my BlueOcean documentary, claiming to be Mugabe’s most loyal right hand man for 52 years!”

Opposition MDC Alliance aligned activist Pride Mkono said political leaders in Africa had a tendency of mystifying themselves, especially their contributions to various struggles of their generations.

“You would find for example in the recent publication by President Mnangagwa where he writes certain things that others of his peers and researchers have disputed to be true.

“But all this is done in order to create a myth because power is also centered on how many myths are told about an individual,” he said. Nehanda Radio