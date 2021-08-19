Polygamous journalist Maynard Manyowa announces arrival of third wife

By Keith Mlauzi | Nehanda Showbiz |

Polygamous journalist and documentary filmmaker Maynard Manyowa has announced the arrival of a third wife, Tsholofelo Manyowa.

The journalist who is also married to South African born photojournalist Boipelo Manyowa and Mutsa Manyowa, welcomed his third wife and made an announcement on his social media accounts.

Posting a picture of Tsholofelo on his Instagram, Manyowa said, “3 is a special number, here is two of my three.

“My belief is Families are built on the one true foundation of love, commitment, honesty and perspective. This is the story of love; and here is to you Tsholofelo, a Manyowa in full and forever.

“You are my blood and my love and till I die. A mother to my children, our children… Mumy Tsholo, MaSibanda wekwaManyowa waMusaigwa Save.”

He continued to gush over his new wife saying their connection was beyond blood but love.

“What connects us is beyond blood Tsholo, its is love and a belief that we have always been stronger together and forever.

Memories have been built since 2017 and how special, they are. It’s time I paraded you and proclaimed my love for you and appreciation,” he said.

Manyowa hit the headlines in 2018 after going public about his polygamous marriage. He has always been proud about his lifestyle and publicly appreciates his wives.

After announcing his marriage to Tsholofelo, the journalist wrote a public later to his second wife, Boipelo telling her how much he appreciates her.

He then posted a video of himself together with Boipelo at the airport with the caption, “Couples that work together… fight a lot, but then also get to travel together and get silly!” Nehanda Radio