Zambia an example of how to remove thieves like Mnangagwa- Maimane

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro | Nehanda Politics |

South African opposition leader Mmusi Maimane has called on Zimbabweans to learn from Zambia on how to “fight like hell to remove the thieves and hyenas that claim to be leaders.”

This follows a presidential victory of Hakainde Hichilema and his party, the United Party for National Development (UPND) in the Zambian elections held last Thursday. His victory ended outgoing President Edgar Chagwa Lungu’s seven year leadership of the Southern African country.

Soon after the official announcement of Hichilema’s win, Maimane who leads the One Movement party in South Africa took to Twitter to urge Zimbabweans to fight against bad leaders.

“Zimbabwe the example has been set. Fight like hell to remove the thieves and hyenas that claim to be leaders.

“Your nation has been captured by corrupt and evil men like Mnangagwa.

“As you approach 2023, they will make noise, they will mock you. They will abuse you. FIGHT,” he said.

Lungu (64) on Monday conceded defeat, saying “I will comply with the constitutional provisions for a peaceful transition of power. I would therefore like to congratulate my brother, the president-elect, His Excellency Mr Hakainde Hichilema,”

But analysts are noting that Hichilema will have to face the challenge of reviving an economy in turmoil.

Meanwhile, Hichilema won 2,810,777 votes against Lungu’s 1,814,201, and the electoral commission declared him president while the plebiscite became the country’s third peaceful handover of power to an opposition party.

Zimbabwe is also set to hold its harmonised elections in 2023 amid serious concerns of economic crisis coupled by collapse of the healthcare system. Zimbabwe’s economic misfortunes are also blamed on corruption orchestrated by top government officials.

Zimbabwe’s main opposition MDC Alliance secretary general Chalton Hwende said Mnangagwa was panicking following the win by the opposition in Zambia.

“The regime in Harare has been shaken by the victory of our sister party UPND in Zambia. After the defeat of Edgar Lungu Emmerson Mnangagwa knows he is the next to fall. This is why there is no congratulatory message from ED or Zanu PF up to now. The dictator is panicking,” Hwende said.

Mnangagwa, a day later, and after much pressure then sent a message congratulating Hichilema on his win. Nehanda Radio