Zambian government takes custody of Lungu’s body after family drops appeal

South Africa’s High Court in Pretoria has authorised the transfer of former Zambian president Edgar Lungu’s body to Zambian authorities, ending a nearly year-long dispute with his family.

Lungu’s remains had been held in a South African morgue since his death in June 2025, as his family and the Zambian government disagreed over where he should be buried.

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“The mortal remains of the former president have since been relocated from Two Mountains Burial Services (PTY) Limited to a facility managed by the South African government,” Zambia’s Attorney General Mulilo Kabesha said in a statement.

The breakthrough came after the family withdrew its attempt to appeal the earlier court ruling, allowing the decision to stand.

The court had previously ruled that the state has the right to honour a former head of state with a national funeral, regardless of family preferences.

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Zambia’s government will now move ahead with plans to repatriate the body to Lusaka, where a state funeral is expected.

Authorities say they will engage the family to agree on final arrangements, although no dates have yet been confirmed.

There is however still confusion on the way forward with Lungu family spokesman Makebi Zulu disputing reports that the appeals process had lapsed.

Interviewed on a Zambian YouTube news channel on Wednesday evening, Zulu insisted that the correct procedures had been followed.

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The family’s lawyers have now made an urgent application to the high court in South Africa for the former president’s body to be returned to the funeral home where it was originally being kept.