Vaka Ekhaya Diaspora Property Investment Expo set for the UK

This month in the UK will see a unique platform for the Zimbabwean diaspora, property developers, local financial institutions and investors to discuss and show case property investment and marketing opportunities and financing structures.

The Vaka Ekhaya Diaspora Property Investment Expo is the inaugural diaspora event to be held on the 24th of September 2022, in West Bromwich, 6.4 miles north-west of Birmingham in the United Kingdom.

With over US$2 billion in yearly remittances to Zimbabwe, an insatiable appetite to invest back home of over 60%, the diaspora market presents a lucrative property investment market.

The organisers of the Expo say they want to see the diaspora taking an active role as active investors in the property market.

Vaka CEO Tapiwa Kundoro told Nehanda Radio; “As Vaka we have been on the front line of enabling the diaspora to build properties back home for nearly a decade through our hardware ecommerce platform.

“The inaugural Vaka Ekhaya Property Investment Expo is a culmination of our clients and partners requests, which will become an annual calendar event going forward as the diaspora help support the infrastructure investment Zimbabwe,” Kundoro said.

The event will feature key note speakers, all day conference, dinner and entertainment.

“Whether you are a first-time investor, looking to build your first home or you are a seasoned entrepreneur seeking to diversify or add on to their business portfolio, this is the business platform you have been waiting for,” the organisers said.

“Meet up with Zimbabwean bankers, property developers and lawyers who will help you navigate the property market and grow your wealth.

“With so many areas that can be exploited as the Zimbabwean economy grows, you need to position yourself now so as to reap the rewards and get a healthy return on investment,” they added.

To buy your ticket for the Expo, CLICK HERE