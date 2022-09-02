‘Mnangagwa, remove your hand from judiciary’- Kunaka in solidarity with Sikhala

Former Zanu-PF terror group leader Jim Kunaka has accused President Emmerson Mnangagwa of being behind the “unjust” incarceration of Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) MPs Job Sikhala, Godfrey Sithole and 16 activists who have clocked 80 days in jail over trumped up charges of inciting public violence.

The Zengeza West legislator was arrested on June 14 together with Sithole and 16 party activists. They were charged with incitement to commit public violence to avenge the death of murdered CCC activist Moreblessing Ali.

Speaking in Harare on Wednesday at a Press conference themed Friends of Job Sikhala Solidarity Trust, Kunaka accused the Zanu-PF leader of manipulating the courts to make sure the opposition officials do not get bail.

“Mnangagwa, please remove your hand from the judiciary. Can you leave the judiciary to perform its duties without political influence from you … we demand as soon as possible, the release of the Nyatsime 16 without any conditions,” he said.

“We will continue to push this is just the beginning.”

He also accused CCC leaders of not pushing for the freedom of their colleagues because they are afraid of either giving Sikhala limelight or an opportunity to grab power when he gets out of Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison.

“We know the dynamics of power in CCC. There is one who is afraid that Job Sikhala will take power away from him.

“Gentlemen, when we have reached such a critical stage, let us forget about power. It’s useless to want power, sacrificing one of your own, simply because you are afraid they will overtake you.

“All MPs are quiet, going to parliament business drinking tea, mixing and mingling with the likes of Ziyambi Ziyambi, failing to tell that minister of justice to remove his hand he put in the judiciary,” Kunaka said.

“You can blame judges and magistrates, but I don’t give them the blame. It’s not their fault; they are being controlled.

“For example, yesterday (Tuesday), you witnessed Sikhala’s record being tossed from court 8 and 14 because the magistrate was simply waiting for a directive to give Sikhala bail or not.

“To the leaders of CCC, if you are now being overwhelmed and do not know the trajectory to take concerning this matter, please step aside and the real citizens will take the lead and will see if Sikhala will not be released from prison.”

In a move that seemingly exposes the judiciary’s suspected capture, Sikhala and Sithole were denied bail more than four times by the lower and higher courts.