Vaka Building Materials launches USA office  

UK based building materials supplier, “Vaka Building Materials and Hardware” has opened a back office in the United States of America to help Zimbabweans there to build back home.

The new office will serve Zimbabweans in the United States of America and Canada and allows customers to pay for building materials from there.

Speaking to Nehanda Radio about the launch of the new office, the CEO of Vaka, Tapiwa Kundoro said; “Following a request by many Zimbabweans in the United States of America we are excited to be offering a back-office support service in the United States of America.

“Customers can now pay for their products in the United States of America and we deliver to their loved ones in Zimbabwe. Tapiwa added that with the Covid-19 crisis across the globe, it’s difficult for many to travel back home to build.

“Launching the USA office has ensured that building project continue during these difficult times. Tapiwa added we are excited to have Mrs. Faith Banda leading the USA office. She is an active member of the Zimbabwe community in Texas.

For many Zimbabweans in the USA this will come as a relief as they don’t have to worry about sending money to relatives to buy building products. Vaka allows them to buy in the comfort of their homes.

Vaka is an official agent for many Zimbabwean based building materials suppliers that include Zimtile, Willdale Bricks, Impipower, Metrotile, Duraworld, Sorwell Steel, Jewel Paints, Lafarge and many more.

With branches in Harare, Gweru and Bulawayo and a distribution network that supplies all over Zimbabwe, Vaka has helped many Zimbabweans in the diaspora to build homes back in Zimbabwe.

To find out more about these products or buying building materials you can contact Vaka USA on +1 (956) 408-8098 or visit www.vaka.co.zw