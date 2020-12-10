Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Vaka upgrades platform to allow customers to pay using credit or debit cards

United Kingdom based building materials supplier, “Vaka Building Materials and Hardware” has upgraded its platform to allow customers across the globe to pay using their credit or debit cards via Visa, Mastercard, Maestro and also Apple Pay, instead of traditional bank deposits.

Three months ago they introduced a payment plan facility that stretches from three to twelve months for its clients.

In October the company opened a back office in South Africa to help Zimbabweans there to build back home. They followed this up by opening another back office in the United States of America.

Vaka is an official agent for many Zimbabwean based building materials suppliers that include Zimtile, Willdale Bricks, Ipmipower, Metrotile, Duraworld, Sorwell Steel Lafarge and many more.

With branches in Harare, Gweru and Bulawayo and a distribution network that supplies all over Zimbabwe, Vaka has helped many Zimbabweans in the diaspora to build homes back in Zimbabwe.

For more details visit: Vaka Building Materials and Hardware

