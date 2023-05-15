Chromadek Centre Zimbabwe opens office in the UK for diaspora clients

Chromadek Centre Zimbabwe, a leading manufacturer and provider of chromadek roofing materials and accessories has now opened an office in the United Kingdom to better serve the needs of their diaspora clients.

Speaking to Nehanda Radio, the company’s Head of Marketing, Primrose Guvamombe, said this “is an exciting opportunity for our diaspora clients to have a back office in the United Kingdom.

“It means customers can easily access us and we can efficiently respond and provide a good service. Customers will get to order all their roofing materials in the United Kingdom.”

Chromadek Centre Zimbabwe is a leading manufacturer and distributor of Q-Tiles, Widespan, High Ridge, Cranked Ridges, Roof Top, Door Caps and other roofing related products.

The company offers lay-by agreements that let customers buy a product and pay for it in two or more instalments before taking it home.

In August 2021 Chromadek Centre Zimbabwe partnered with Diaspora focused building materials supplier, Vaka Building Materials and Hardware to create a one stop building materials supply shop that enhances customer convenience.