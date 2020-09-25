Vaka Building Materials and Hardware launches payment plan

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro

United Kingdom based building materials supplier, “Vaka Building Materials and Hardware” has introduced a payment plan facility that stretches from three to twelve months for its clients.

The move is meant to help Zimbabweans in the diaspora to conveniently pay for building materials and other products offered by Vaka Building Materials and Hardware.

According to a memo seen by Nehanda Radio, the company has offered a payment plan for its clients.

“Attention to all UK clients.

“We are offering you a payment plan!

“The offer is for all products.

“You can now pay 20% deposit and put the remaining balance on the payment plan. Plans stretch from 3 to 12 months,” read the memo.

Vaka is an official agent for many Zimbabwean based building materials suppliers that include Zimtile, Willdale Bricks, Ipmipower, Metrotile, Duraworld, Sorwell Steel Lafarge and many more.

With branches in Harare, Gweru and Bulawayo and a distribution network that supplies all over Zimbabwe, Vaka has helped many Zimbabweans in the diaspora to build homes back in Zimbabwe.

Last month, the United Kingdom based building materials supplier opened a back office in South Africa to help Zimbabweans there to build back home.

Speaking to Nehanda Radio about the launch of the new office, the CEO of Vaka, Mr Tapiwa Kundoro said;

“Following a request by many Zimbabweans in South Africa we are excited to be offering a back-office support service in South Africa. Customers can now pay for their products in South Africa and we deliver to their loved ones in Zimbabwe.

To find out more about these products or buying building materials you can contact Vaka South Africa on 0027680411287 or visit www.vaka.co.zw