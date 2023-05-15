Heath Streak critically ill with cancer, undergoing treatment in South Africa

Legendary former Zimbabwe Cricket captain Heath Streak is critically ill, battling Stage 4 colon and liver cancer and is currently being treated in South Africa.

According to a statement issued by his family, Streak is currently “undergoing treatment under one of the most respected oncologists in South Africa”.

“Heath has cancer and is undergoing treatment under one of the most respected oncologists in South Africa,” the family wrote in a statement.

“He remains in good spirits and will continue to fight this disease in a similar vein to that which his opponents faced during his revered days on the cricket field.

“The family hopes you understand and respect their wish for this to remain a private family matter, and thank you for your prayers and good wishes.

“There will be no further official statements regarding his health at this time. Any news that becomes public should be regarded as rumour.”

Streak who is the leading wicket-taker in Tests and ODIs, is Zimbabwe’s most celebrated all-rounder.

The 49-year-old once took over as the Chevrons head coach but was relieved of his duties in 2018 after a disastrous journey in the World Cup Qualifiers.

Three years later (2021), he was found guilty and admitted to five breaches of the anti-corruption code leading to an eight year ban from cricket by the ICC.