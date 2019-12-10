Mai Titi gives advice on drink driving and gender based violence – VIDEO

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro

Popular comedian Felistas Murata, popularly known as Mai Titi, has urged people not to drink and drive owing to the fact that drivers are nearly three times more likely to be breathalysed in December than in other months of the year.

In an interview with Nehanda TV, Mai Titi said the bid to reduce drinks related accidents and fatalities must be enhanced in this festive season.

“Be very careful especially when you are with the family.

“I want to advise you not to drink too much and drive. If you feel you want to drink park at home and drive when you’re sober.

“We do not want to lose you. 2020 is going to be an amazing year, I can feel it” she said.

Given this season of 16 days of activism against gender based violence, Mai Titi urged families to resolve disputes peacefully.

“Let’s say no to domestic violence. Let’s love one another kana zvaramba as for me just walk away while you are still alive. You can do it alone, you can still do it,” Mai Titi added. Nehanda TV