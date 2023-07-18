PICTURE: Lovebirds Khanyi Mbau, Kudzai Mushonga back together again

It seems that the on-and-off relationship between Khanyi Mbau and Kudzai Mushonga is sizzling once again, after the two posted pictures cozying up to each other on their Instagram pages.

“We might bend, but won’t break❤️” the couple captioned a picture taken while they snuggly relaxed in each other’s arms on a Yacht in Dubai, where the Zimbabwean businessman is based.

The actress has been in South Africa for her work commitments for several weeks but is a Dubai resident with the Zimbo mogul.

In another post, in which the couple shares a toast while Mbau holds red roses, Mushonga wrote: “Forever us my baby @mbaureloaded. I love you”.

In May, there was widespread speculation that the couple had called it quits, after they seemingly deleted all posts they had of each other on their respective accounts.

The couple has been in the headlines since 2021, when Mushonga expressed public concerns about the whereabouts of Mbau after she seemingly ‘disappeared’ in Dubai.

It would later emerge that she had left and returned to South Africa without Mushonga’s knowledge.