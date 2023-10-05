SA govt denies paying for Zodwa Wabantu, Khanyi Mbau boxing fight

The South African government has denied financing the high profile boxing bout between socialites Khanyi Mbau and Zodwa Wabantu, with two departments denying that they poured taxpayer’s money into the event.

Mbau and Zodwa are set to square off in a celebrity boxing match at the Ridge Hotel in Mpumalanga on October 22,

Tickets are being sold at Computicket from between R250 and R1,000.

Amongst the sponsors of the high profile event, according to posters released by promoter Arnold “Squire” Nododile, include the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture in Mpumalanga and Emalahleni Local Municipality, who have now both come out and said they are yet to sanction the event.

“We are not sure how they got our logo and used it without our permission. And we are not happy about this.

“They came to us with a presentation with dates and set deadlines and we told them that it does not work like that. We have processes that they must be followed to apply for the funding,” said Director of Sports and Recreation Bhutini Ngoma.

“We also explained to them [Nododile] that the department is going through budget cuts and we are yet to know for certain which programmes would be affected and by how much. He seems to suggest that the money allocated to us is meant for his event.

“We want to state categorically that we are not part of the event and we have not sponsored them in any way,” said Ngoma.

Emalahleni Municipal spokesperson Lebogang Mofokeng also said they had not yet granted permission for the use of the the municipality’s logo for the event.

“The use of our logo was unauthorised. I would have been part of granting the permission for them to use the logo as the spokesperson, but I have not dealt with such a request. We cannot even afford to sponsor such even if we wanted to,” he said.