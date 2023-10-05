Cop involved in Senzo Meyiwa case withheld crucial evidence for years

A police officer called in to testify this week, allegedly withheld evidence that placed the men suspected of killing slain South African footballer Senzo Meyiwa at the scene of the crime for ‘four or five years’, denying crucial information to investigators that have been trying to solve the case for the past decade.

Muzikawukhulelwa (Muzi) Sthemba Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Sifisokuhle Nkani Ntuli are standing trial for premeditated murder, attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, possession of firearms without a licence and possession of ammunition.

Police constable Sizwe Skhumbuzo Zungu came under scrutiny this week for allegedly withholding information which could have helped solve Meyiwa’s murder much earlier.

Zungu reportedly saw two of the suspects carrying guns on the day of Meyiwa’s murder but did not affect an arrest or report the incident.

Despite a meeting with his commander, General Vincent Leshabane, who said he would conduct his own investigations into Meyiwa’s killing, in 2018 or 2019, Zungu did not disclose any information on the suspects, as he did not believe they had committed the murder.

While cross-examining Zungu, defence lawyer Advocate Zandile Mshololo focused on a Zungu had with police officers Colonel Joyce Buthelezi and Warrant Officer Meshack Makhubo.

Zungu disclosed that he had not divulged anything as his superiors seemed focused on Kelly Khumalo’s family.

“What did you tell Colonel Buthelezi? Did you tell what transpired on the 26th? That’s what I want to know,” Mshololo said.

“Colonel Buthelezi did not ask me a lot about the suspects… her emphasis was more on the Khumalo family. I said to her I’m not related to Khumalos and that they are unknown to me,” Zungu responded.

“Did you tell Colonel Buthelezi that you had important information about the suspects in this matter?” Mshololo asked.

“I told her that I knew the suspects. She did not ask about the description… there isn’t much that I relayed to her. Colonel Buthelezi didn’t have much interest in the suspects but she had the inclination to ask me about the Khumalo family,” Zungu said.

With the case once again postponed, Zungu’s cross-examination is set to continue on Monday, with time granted for the defence to access information from one of the accused’s phones and prepare for a new witness to take the stand.

The Senzo Meyiwa trial has been subject to a number of postponements over the last few years.

Only this year, the trial, which resumed this week after another lengthy layoff, has been postponed for a judge falling sick, the defence requesting all photographs gleaned by law enforcement officers and the unavailability of legal representatives involved in the case.