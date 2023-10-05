“I have my own money” – Mihlali Ndamase denies being a gold digger

South African socialite and influencer Mihlali Ndamase has rejected suggestions that she dates men for their wealth, saying she is making enough on her own to afford her jet setting lifestyle.

Ndamase has in the past been accused of using her looks to seduce men into financing her lifestyle, which includes the latest in designer clothes and visits to exotic destinations around the globe.

Ndamase is currently dating Leeroy Sidambe, a businessman who has been accused of leaving his wife for her.

In an interview on Showmax’s Unfollowed with Thembekile Mrototo, Ndamase rejected suggestions that she dated men for money.

“I have my own money. Are you mad,” said Mihlali after being asked if she was with Leeroy for his money.

Mihlali said she was self made, with people who wanted to bring her down using suggestions that she is a gold digger to soil her public image.

“The only thing I will say about that is that when people have nothing to come at you about then they are going to find something to constantly dig at you, they are going to try to find something that may be a weakness that they’ll constantly dig at you, and honestly people’s have nothing to do with my reality,” she said.

Mihlali admitted she indeed had concerns when she started dating Sidambe, who is still legally married.

The businessman’s wife, Mary Jane Sidambe, last year took the YouTuber to court accusing her of wrecking her 11 year marriage.

Mary told the media that Mihlali was having an affair with her husband. She also accused her husband of allegedly abusing her emotionally and financially.

Sidambe once defended Mihlali Ndamase saying she was not a homewrecker, as he had separated with his wife when they got together.

Mihlali told Mrototo that her her relationship with Sidambe was spontaneous.

“I happened to click with him, we had chemistry and we fell in love and then that happened,” she said.