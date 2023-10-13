Khanyi Mbau pulls out of high profile boxing match with Zodwa Wabantu

South African boxing fans that were excited at the prospect of seeing Khanyi Mbau exchange leather with raunchy dancer Zodwa Wabantu have been left disappointed after the socialite pulled out of the high-profile bout.

Mbau and socialite Zodwa were set to square off in a celebrity boxing match at the Ridge Hotel in Mpumalanga on October 22.

The promoter of the highly publicised gig, Arnold “Squire” Nododile confirmed that Mbau had indeed pulled out, with a replacement, rumoured to be a Generations actress, set to be unveiled soon.

“Khanyi will no longer be part of the fight, please note we’ve found a potential replacement to fight with Zodwa Wabantu.

“We are just waiting for the actress to return back the contract today (Wednesday), so we can make the posters to promote the fight”.

When asked why Mbau had pulled out, the promoter said the actress’ schedule could not be aligned with the fight.

“We couldn’t synchronise her schedule, so she refunded us yesterday,” he said.

According to a source that spoke to Sunday World, promoters had decided to walk away from Mbau after she made unrealistic demands.

“The organising team had done everything by the book, sent her contract which she signed and funds deposited into her account. She was happy and ready to participate in the fight, now the organisers feel it is unprofessional of her to pull out with weeks to the fight date.”

Another source said: “We strongly feel Khanyi Mbau chickened out; perhaps she is too concerned with her manicured fingers because how are those fingers going to fit into the boxing gloves?

“So, apparently the elegant lady made unrealistic demands for the organisers to find an excuse to avoid the boxing match.”