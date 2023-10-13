Hopewell Chin’ono: Why did Garry Mapanzure need to go to Harare?

When young people are being excited by criminals like Wicknell Chivayo who are stealing public funds, this is the outcome of such looting of public funds!

You will be cheering on the people that will eventually lead you to the grave.

In any normal country, the first port of call in an accident is public healthcare, then you can move to private if you have the money unless if you have health insurance.

This is because emergencies are not planned, hence Government services should always be on standby when needed.

If you are injured today and taken to a private hospital, they will first ask for your medical insurance or cash, that is just how it works.

They are doing this because there are ZANU PF politicians who have used these services and refused to pay, or deliberately don’t pay on time.

The important question should be;

Why would someone die for lack of a suitable ambulance in a country where citizens are paying taxes daily?

Mars is not the problem, the problem is the ZANU PF Government that has refused to fix the healthcare system.

I don’t think that blaming a private medical company for Government failures is the right thing.

Why did Garry Mapanzure need to go to Harare?

It is because Masvingo Provincial Hospital is dilapidated to a point of not even having a High Blood Pressure checking machine at some point.

Next time you see crooks like Wicknell doling money on social media, remember that you are seeing the authors of this healthcare crisis!

After burying my brother last week I warned that there will be many more such unfortunate deaths unless something is done about it.

Many more will die until everyone reading this post starts taking our fight against corruption seriously!

Don’t wait to get angry when you lose your loved once, get angry now because you could be the next victim!