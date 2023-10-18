Generations actress Manaka Ranaka vows to knock out Zodwa Wabantu

Generations: The Legacy actress Manaka Ranaka has vowed that she will knock out socialite Zodwa Wabantu in a fight scheduled for the Ridge Casino in Emalahleni, Mpumalanga, South Africa on Sunday, 22 October.

Initially, Zodwa was supposed to exchange leather with Khanyi Mbau, but the actress pulled out, claiming a clash in schedules.

Her place has since been taken by Manaka, who plays shebeen queen Lucy Diale on Generations: The Legacy.

In an interview with the Daily Sun, the award-winning actress said she was ready to give Zodwa a hiding at the South African Female Celebrity Boxing Exhibition, which is being presented by Infinity International Boxing.

“Zodwa Wabantu, you will be Zodwa wezilwane. Listen here, I will not allow you to brag about self-made yellow bones and put bruises on them, never.

“We are here as real dogs. Listen here, baby girl. I’m not scared of you, and I want you. Come here with your G-string, and I will come with my belly, and I will show who is the devil,” she said.

Manaka said while she had not been in the gym a lot this year, she believed she will be in top condition for Sunday’s fight.

“I stopped the gym in February when I got injured, but now I’m back in my gym. To tell you the truth, I’m scared of her, but I will not show her. I’ll gym and knock her out of the ring.

“I’ll be capitalising on doing vosho dances at my gym and punching others. I want to punch her because I’m not scared of her,” she said.

In a video posted on her Instagram account, Zodwa said she was also ready to face Manaka.

“Hello Manaka Ranaka, here is myself. I have bought a new G-string for you. I want to punch you and put you in my bums. I will get you, as you can see, I’m ready. Come.

“Manaka Ranaka, I’m not scared of you. I will put you in my bums. I will punch you. On the 22 October, I will punch you with a punch,” she said.