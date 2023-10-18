Minister suggests a law compelling political parties to have structures

Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade Amon Murwira has claimed that the absence of a law “that compels political parties to have bona-fide constitutions, structures and a democratically elected leadership” is the main reason why the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) is having bitter internal disputes and confusion.

Soon after the swearing in of the new Members of Parliament (MPs) CCC disputes erupted with a shadowy individual, Sengezo Tshabangu, controversially claiming to be the party’s interim Secretary-General before recalling 15 MPs and 17 councillors.

CCC leader Nelson Chamisa accuses Zanu-PF of orchestrating the move in order to gain a two-thirds majority in Parliament.

Addressing African Union Ambassadors on Monday, Murwira said the lack of structures and a constitution in CCC makes the party susceptible to confusion and conflicts. He denied claims that Zanu-PF had a hand in the matter.

“While it is conceded that there is no law that compels political parties to have bona-fide constitutions, structures and a democratically elected leadership, the absence of such instruments creates room for confusion and conflict with no available instruments and mechanisms for dispute resolution,” Murwira said.

“No amount of scapegoating can cure that. It therefore comes as a surprise that formations claiming to be democratic and enjoying all-round support (political, financial, diplomatic, organizational) from external forces, seek to blame others for their own failures.

“Against that background, it is incorrect and downright deceitful for any political formation so affected by recalls to blame it on the other. Simply, no other party enjoys such a standing or mandate over the other on matters of recall.”

Chamisa refused to accept the results of the 2023 presidential elections where he lost with 44% against President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s 52,6%.

Murwira said that the opposition in Zimbabwe “has never accepted election results except in those pockets in which they win, ironically from the same electoral process.

“Even after the inter-position of the courts at its instance, the opposition routinely rejects any outcomes other than those in which they are declared winners.”

Last week, Chamisa announced the disengagement of his MPs, Senators and councillors from government business until the recalled members are reinstated.