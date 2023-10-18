DJ Zinhle furiously denies using daughter Kairo for social media content

South African musician DJ Zinhle has slammed critics that are alleging that she is using Kairo for social media content, after revealing that her daughter was still heartbroken about losing her father, AKA, and would sometimes breakdown as she remembered him.

AKA was killed in a suspected hit outside a Durban restaurant in February.

DJ Zinhle came under criticism from a blogger for a video, in which she seemed to be giving comfort to her daughter in a staged manner.

Zinhle had shared a video of her and Kairo embracing, as she comforted her seemingly as she grieved over her late father.

“You will never understand the pain in my heart when my child is crying because she’s missing her dad. God help us,” she captioned the video.

This public showing of grief was questioned by one user on X.

“So, I’m just imagining this!! The child started crying, tells mom she misses her dad, and mom quickly sets up a video or asks someone to take a video then started comforting her child. Hey akunzima,” reads the POST which is now deleted.

Slamming the post, Zinhle highlighted that the video had only been used to accompany a story that was not connected to it.

“My baby. The people who wrote this article used a random video I had posted. What I said and this video was never linked until this article. I wasn’t comforting Kairo in this video. We were playing around at Vida. Stop doing too much,” she said.