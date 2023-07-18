Knowledge Musona named captain at new club Al Riyadh in Saudi Arabia

Former Zimbabwe Warriors captain Knowledge Musona has been handed the captaincy at his new club Al Riyadh who recently earned top flight league promotion in Saudi Arabia.

The 33-year-old versatile midfielder captained the Yannick Ferrera coached side in their first pre-season friendly match against Khaleej Khor Fakkan last week.

Al Riyadh won the practise match 3-1 in what was Musona’s unofficial debut.

According to source privy to the player, naming Musona club captain was part of the conditions when the former Zimbabwe international joined Riyadh from Al Tai as a free agent recently.

Apart from the captaincy role, Musona is earning big in the Middle East.

His salary is reportedly around R14 million (approximately €700 000).

The Smiling Assassin as Musona is nicknamed, retired from international football in May 2022.

However, there are calls from the football fraternity to try and persuade him to come out of retirement as Zimbabwe returned into the FIFA family after its suspension was lifted.

A section of football lovers and former footballers including Alois Bunjira are keen to have Musona in the Warriors squad for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers in November 2023.