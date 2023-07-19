Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Musona bids farewell to former club Al-Tai’s staff, ex-teammates and fans

Ex-Warriors skipper Knowledge Musona (32) fired home three goals when his side Al Taai registered a comfortable 3-0 victory over Al Khaleej in a Saudi Pro League match
Ex-Warriors skipper Knowledge Musona

Ex-Kaizer Chiefs forward Knowledge Musona has taken to his Twitter handle to bid farewell to his former club Al-Tai’s staff, ex-teammates and fans after spending two seasons at the club.

The former Zimbabwe international midfielder’s farewell message comes after he recently left Al-Tai as a free agent to join newly promoted Al Riyadh.

Musona did not renew his contract with Al-Tai at the end of the 2022/23 Saudi Pro League season.

Biding his farewell, he said: “All Glory to the Almighty! Excited for the new beginnings at Al Riyadh FC. Thank you to Al Tai (staff), my former teammates and all the fans for the two seasons we shared together. Goodluck.”

The former Belgian side Anderlecht FC attacking midfielder has been named captain at his new club, Al Riyadh.

He wore the captain’s armband during his team’s 3-1 victory over Khaleej Khor Fakkan in a pre-season practise match when he made his unofficial debut for the club over the weekend (Saturday).

