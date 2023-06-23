Saudi Pro League: Musona leaves Al-Tai, joins newly promoted Al Riyadh FC

Former Zimbabwe international captain Knowledge ‘Smiling Assassin’ Musona has found a new home in the Saudi Pro League after leaving Al-Tai.

The 32-year-old versatile midfielder put pen to paper to join newly promoted Al Riyadh who secured top flight league promotion in the just ended campaign.

Riyadh took to their social media pages to unveil the Smiling Assassin who is their first signing of the window.

Musona who joins as a free agent, will officially become Ryadh’s player on 1 July 2023 following the expiry of his contract with Al-Tai.

The former Kaizer Chiefs man decided not to renew his contract with Al- Tai, a club he joined upon it’s promotion to the Saudi top flight league in 2021.

He had signed for Al-Tai after leaving Belgian side Anderlecht.

Musona who finished with eight goals and nine assists in 28 appearances in the ended season, was wearing the captain’s armband at Al-Tai.