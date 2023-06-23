Annoyed Bunjira ready to fight Chitungwiza town council for listing Zengeza 5 ground for disposal

CAPS United legendary forward Alois ‘Gazza’ Bunjira has taken to his Facebook page to express his anger following Chitungwiza Municipality’s recent proposal to dispose one of the town’s recreational facilities.

According to a letter issued by Chitungwiza town council, dated 21 June 2023, signed by Acting Town Clerk, Japson Nemuseso, the Zengeza 5 football grounds are set to be disposed to the “Unified Councils Pension Fund”.

Reads the part of the letter: “Notice is hereby given in terms of section 152(2) of the Urban Councils Act (Chapter 29:12) that the Municipality of Chitungwiza intends to dispose Stand Number 810, Zengeza Township measuring 4739 m² held under Deed of Transfer 0000021/2015 dated 21st January 2015 and Stand Number 22997 also known as Zengeza 5 Ground measuring approximately 14 923m² to Unified Councils Pension Fund. The disposal is in fulfilment of the Deed of Settlement in the matter between Unified Council Pension Fund and Chitungwiza Municipality HC10137/19.”

It is the council’s decision to dispose the sporting facility that has annoyed the former Zimbabwe international forward.

“I just came across a disturbing notice from my hometown council of Chitungwiza. They have sent out their intentions to turn two of the last football grounds in my neighbourhood, Zengeza ground B and St Marys ground B, into commercial and housing stands,” he posted on Facebook.

“These are the football grounds we grew up playing at. They have already done the same with my childhood ground of Unit M St Marys Chemhanza, Chigivanyika grounds and other grounds.

“The Zengeza 3 ground is almost swallowed and we literally have houses a few metres from the touchlines and houses right behind the goalposts. Every off target shot lands into some residential durawall.”

Added the former Darren T and Mamelodi Sundowns man: “This is just a sad scenario in Chitungwiza, and my heart is bleeding.

“Growing up, it was actually the town council that facilitated for the development of football in my hood, running the Area Zone junior leagues at these grounds through their sports officers at the Area Zone Boards.”

Bunjira who started his football journey in the neighbourhood of Chitungwiza before he blossomed to become a professional player went on to bemoan the council’s decision.

The Chitungwiza town council also indicated in their letter that the “Terms and Conditions of the proposal (to dispose the ground) will be open for inspection during normal business hours at the Office of the Acting Director of Housing and Community Services”.

Moreover the municipality said: “Any persons who wish to object to the proposal may lodge his or her objections with the Acting Town Clerk at Council Head Office within the period of twenty-one working days from the date of last publication of this notice”.

As a result, Bunjira who described himself as a sport(s) enthusiast has appealed to his colleagues and all who are willing to join him “oppose” the selling of the sporting facility.

“My appeal to all my colleagues, and if there are lawyers among friends, willing to help write a letter to relevant authorities opposing the sale of Zengeza 5 grounds for residential stands, please come through and help us.

“We the sports enthusiasts of Chitungwiza really need your help at this point .I also appeal for all of your support in voicing concerns and resistance so that we can maintain and keep these grounds for our children and grandchildren, for recreation and development of their God given talents”

Bunjira’s plea comes at a time the country is in a dire situation of stadia crisis which has led to a temporary suspension of the 2023 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League season.