Acie Lumumba claims ‘Mugabe was preparing Kasukuwere to be President’

Controversial businessman Acie Lumumba real name Gerald Mutumanje has claimed that late the former President Robert Mugabe, before he was ousted through a military coup in November 2017, was preparing Saviour Kasukuwere to replace him as leader in Zimbabwe.

Mugabe ruled Zimbabwe for 37 years before being removed militarily six years ago by his deputy (now President) Emmerson Mnangagwa.

He died from prostate cancer in a Singapore hospital in 2019.

Kasukuwere, one of Mugabe’s loyalists who fled the country during Mnangagwa’s coup, has launched his bid to remove Mnangagwa in the upcoming Presidential election to be held on the 23rd of August.

He has since filed his nomination papers and stated that he will be coming to Zimbabwe soon to campaign ahead of an important plebiscite as an independent presidential candidate.

In an interview with SABC News recently, Lumumba claimed that Mugabe was moulding Kasukuwere into presidential material before he was removed.

He believes that the former Zanu-PF political commissar is being forwarded by people in the ruling party who do not want to vote for Mnangagwa.

“The President we had before President Emmerson Mnangagwa, President Robert Mugabe was preparing him to take over as President. So, it’s not a question of when did he decide. It’s a question of when did people decide.

“In this case he was forwarded by people who feel that Mugabe’s legacy is in shambles,” he said.

Lumumba proceeded to say “Do you think that any Zanu-PF member will be voting for Emmerson Mnangagwa? You’re a journalist, you speak to people, I want one person and I live in Zimbabwe who is voting for Emmerson Mnangagwa in this election.

“The young people are not voting for Emmerson Mnangagwa, I would like to see who is voting. The main wing is not voting for him because they are alienated.”

Lumumba added that Zimbabweans were craving for a new start. He went on to sensessionally claim that the 2023 presidential election is between Kasukuwere and main opposition Citizens Coalition for Change leader Nelson Chamisa.

“Everybody in Zanu-PF is looking for a fresh start. I’m looking for a fresh start. A fresh start is an opportunity to reset, a chance to rebuild a broken promise that was made by Zanu-PF. Is there a broken promise? 100%.

“Saviour Kasukuwere will mend the promise. He has to. Otherwise Zanu-PF is done. This election is between Saviour Kasukuwere and Nelson Chamisa.

“Kasukuwere wants to be the President of Zimbabwe first of all. And to be clearer, he will receive votes from Zanu-PF members because they don’t want Emmerson Mnangagwa,” Lumumba said.