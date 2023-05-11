Ex-Warriors skipper Musona on target in Al Tai’s 4-3 defeat to Al Batin

Former Zimbabwe senior national team captain Knowledge “Smiling Assassin” Musona was on the score sheet when his Al Tai blew away a 0-3 lead to lose 4-3 to log table anchors Al Batin.

The match day 26 fixture Saudi Arabia Pro League match was played Wednesday at the Hafar al-Batin Stadium.

Musona scored his team’s third goal from the spot kick in the 28th minute.

This was before Batin who are coached by the former Warriors coach Zdravko Logarusic came from behind to record a 4-3 victory in the seven goal thriller.

Amir Saayoud and Guy Mbenza gave Al Tai a two goal lead after scoring in the 14th and 18th minute respectively.

Musona then scored the third goal from 12 yards after the referee with the backing from VAR awarded the penalty.

Mohammed Alhurayji pulled one back for the hosts in the half hour mark, heading into the break trailing 1-3.

Yousef Al-Shammari found the back of the net in the 52nd minute to reduce the deficit to one goal while Andres Roa leveled matters in the 87th minute.

There was late drama after the referee, with the assistance from VAR again, awarded Batin a penalty in the 90+8 minute and Renzo Lopez stepped forward to score the match winner.

Saayoud thought he grabbed himself a brace and found the equaliser for Al Tai in the 90+11 minute but his goal was cancelled after the VAR intervention.

Musona’s Tai are seated in the seventh place on the standings with 34 points while Logarusic’s Al Batin anchor the table with 18 points in 26 matches.