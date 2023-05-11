Stellenbosch and Cape Town City enter race to acquire Wadi’s signature

Zimbabwean international forward Ishmael Wadi appears to be in high demand in South Africa’s top flight league, with reports suggesting that five clubs are now vying for his services.

The latest clubs that have reportedly shown interest in the winger are Cape Town City and Stellenbosch FC.

The Cape Town-based clubs enter the race for Wadi’s signature at a time three other DStv Premiership clubs namely; Kaizer Chiefs, Amazulu and Sekhukhune United are rumoured to be keeping close tabs to sign the forward.

The former FC Platinum player’s agent, John of Royal Bridge Industries told FAPost Stellenbosch and Cape Town City are willing to rope in his client.

“The two clubs from Cape Town, that is Cape Town City and Stellenbosch are also interested,” he told the publication.

“Of course, no club has an advantage over any other but there’s been so much interest for the player [Wadi].

“He has done great for his club and he is an asset. They will probably want to further offer him something but he prefers a new challenge.

“At the moment we are not rushing anything. We have to be clever because we have to get a club where our client will be able to establish himself.”

Wadi is currently plying his trade with JDR Stars in the Motsepe Foundation Championship, the second tier division.

He is contesting for the 2023 season golden boot award with 11 goals to his name, three behind leading top scorer Ashley Cupido of Cape Town Spurs.

In the previous season, he missed out on the gong by few goals to Khuda Muyaba of Polokwane City who scored 12 while Wadi netted nine times.