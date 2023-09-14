Trending: Skin bleaching “Khanyi Mbau is the New age Michael Jackson”

Allegations of skin bleaching against actress Khanyi Mbau have resurfaced, after a video of an old interview, in which her skin was a darker shade, made the rounds on social media.

In the video, a young Mbau is interviewed by famous South African media personality, Debora Patta on eNCA about some of her lifestyle choices.

It is unclear when the interview took place, with indications that it may have been aired during the height of the actress’ infamy in South Africa, as Patta remarks that she does not want her children to turn out like her.

While the interview with the 3rd Degree Host itself was explosive, some social media commentators focused on Mbau’s ever changing skin tone.

“Khanyi Mbau is the New age Michael Jackson,” one user on X posted, while another wrote “What a transformation from Khanyi Mbau.”

Others alluded to the fact that Mbau was better looking when her skin was a shade darker.

“Khanyi Mbau was beautiful with her dark skin here,” one said.

Khanyi Mbau & Deborah Patta classic, heated conversation on eNCA😭 “Quite frankly, I don’t want my kids to be like you,

You give motivational talks?, what possibly can I learn from you?”🫢 Chris Brown Trevor Noah Xolani #HarryandMeghan Stage 10 Vaal Drake Supra iPhone 15 Venda pic.twitter.com/JdPnBei3ME — YaseBlock B 🇸🇿 (@ThisIsColbert) September 14, 2023

In July 2020, Khanyi addressed comments about her decision to lighten her complexion, encouraging women to be comfortable in their own skin.

“Being black doesn’t mean you have to look black. Being black is a state of being. Being black is a sense of spirit. Being black is a sense of how you think and how you see yourself but it doesn’t mean you have to look indigenous.

“Why are we living in a world that won’t allow us to explore and be who we want to be?

“They may not be as honest and open as I am. Ninety percent of your celebrities lighten their skin. It is part of the game. Remember our game is different to your game … it is a culture.

“It is how we play. We don’t want to look ordinary because we do not live an ordinary lifestyle,” she said.