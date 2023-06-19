Father of 10; Willard Katsande neglects 5 children, cuts ties with siblings

Despite all the flamboyance on his social media pages where he is seen pushing his clothing line Boss YaMboka as well as promoting the country’s best sungura artist Alick Macheso, Willard Katsande has reportedly turned his back on his five children and cut ties with his two sisters.

The former Zimbabwe Warriors captain is accused of abandoning his ‘own blood’ while living a lavish life with Bonga Miya.

A slim and light skinned Miya, is a South African national said to be Katsande’s new soul mate and business partner.

Katsande reportedly has 10 children with five different women, Memory Dorerwe (5), Vaida Chahwanda (1), Charmaine Mpofu (1), former girlfriend Thembie (1) and two with his current wife, Miya.

According to the Manica Post newspaper, Katsande who is now Sekhukhune United FC’s brand ambassador, is not providing support to his five kids he fathered with Dorerwe.

“Ms (Memory) Dorerwe and her five kids were almost evicted from their house in South Africa following non-payment of a bank mortgage,” the publication wrote.

“It is understood that the numerous posters and online adverts of the Boss YaMboka clothing that feature Mr Katsande and Ms Miya has seen his children being ridiculed by schoolmates.”

Dorerwe who seems to be a firm believer of ubuntuism, and feels its not good to publicly shame his ex-husband said:

“He is the father of my kids. Handingade kumuyanika pachena nekuti zvaanoita handione zviri zvega. (I would not want to expose him because I think there is much more behind his actions). l just pray that one day he will wake up. The children and l are good. l am managing.”

The publication also claims Katsande has cut ties with his siblings, having last communicated with them during their mother’s funeral back in February 2018.

Katsande’s sisters confirmed: “We last talked when our mother died. He has not been communicating with us and we have no problems with it since that is his choice. We will not impose ourselves on him. We also have our own lives to live.

“We have heard of all the problems that his family is facing, but there is little we can do about it since we are not on talking terms,” said one of the sisters who pleaded not to be named fearing of appearing to be jealous of Katsande’s life.

The former Highway and Gunners player was in the country last week.

He made headlines after he partnered with newly promoted side Simba Bhora in a deal set to see his clothing brand Boss Ya Mboko becoming the official fashion sponsor of the Shamva based side.