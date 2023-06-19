West Brom targeting Marvelous Nakamba, ‘have him on their summer list’

Sky Bet English Championship side West Bromwich Albion are reportedly targeting a move for highly-rated Zimbabwe Warriors holding midfielder Marvelous Nakamba who is strongly linked with a return to Luton Town.

“West Brom keeping an eye on the future of Aston Villa midfielder Marvelous Nakamba,” Sunday Mirror Sports Editor Darren Witcoop tweeted at the weekend.

West Brom’s interest comes after the 29- year-old is reportedly said to have no future at Aston Villa after recent reports suggested that coach Unai Emery has no intention to return him into the fold.

Nakamba spent the second half of the ended season at Luton after joining the club in January on a six months loan deal.

He was a marvel to watch following his splendid performances that helped Luton Town secure a historic English Premier League promotion since 1992.

However, Emery seems not to be a firm believer of the Zimbabwean international, but for the former Premier League side (Albion) he could be the answer as they seek to make a return to the top flight.

West Brom are reigniting their interest to sign the former Bantu Rovers star after they missed out on him in January.

“The Zimbabwe midfielder was wanted by West Brom in January before joining Luton,” Witcoop added on his tweet.

He also said: “Luton are interested in re-signing Nakamba but Albion also have him on their summer list.”

Nakamba’s future remains uncertain, although he is likely set to opt to remain in the Premier League with Luton where already, he has made a name for himself.

The Hatters are also keen to retain him after he played an integral part in their promotion under coach Rob Edwards.