Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates show interest in UK based Kundai Benyu

Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates have reportedly entered the race to sign Zimbabwe Warriors midfielder Kundai Benyu.

Benyu is currently unattached after leaving IB Vestmannaeyja of Iceland last season.

Chiefs and Pirates have become the latest South Africa’s top flight clubs to show interest in Benyu after Sekhukhune United.

Last week, reports suggested that Babina Noko (Sekhukhune) are eyeing to rope in the England-born Warriors midfielder.

“Sekhukhune have expressed interest but the player will obviously have to look at the financial side of the deal. But he really wants to come to Africa,” wrote FARPost.

But according to Goal.com: “Chiefs and Pirates are understood to have shown interest in the midfielder and talks with Benyu’s handlers have been opened. The Soweto giants could be involved in a transfer brawl in the upcoming weeks.”

With three players vying for his services it is not yet known which team will Benyu opt for, butthe 25-year-old former Celtic player has spoken about playing in SA.

“I feel I’m ready [for SA PSL football]. It will be a challenge of course because I have only played my football in Africa on a few occasions with Zimbabwe at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) which is the highest standard of African football.

“I handled myself well there so there is nothing stopping me from showing what I’m capable of doing in South Africa. Obviously, it will be a challenge, I need to adjust because I know every league is different.”

He added: “South Africa is just around the corner from Zimbabwe. I have a lot of family members in Zim. The interest from South African teams is more serious.

“It will be a difficult decision, there is a lot to take in. But whenever I have a gut feeling about something I go for it.

“Personally I want to do as much as I can do in South Africa. I feel I’m at an age where I’m coming into my prime and hopefully, achieve something in the African Champions League. I’m sure I’ll reach a decision that I’ll be happy with.”