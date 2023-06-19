Chamisa delays final candidates announcement to ‘dribble past spies’

Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa has delayed announcement of the final list of parliamentary and council candidates for the upcoming 2023 elections to get rid of spies, enemies and double candidates.

The party’s Citizen’s Independent Selection Panel (CISP) on Sunday released names of nominated candidates but it withheld the final names of people who will file at the nomination court on Wednesday.

The party leader Chamisa said they did this to keep Zanu-PF guessing.

“Why should we announce candidates in the context where we have Zanu PF is literally pursuing our candidates one by one? Why should we give you the final list right now so that we advertise targets and victims?

“We are dealing with Zanu PF and we know how to deal with them. Even if they come, hoping to get information from journalists, we will not give them that information. The only information that we will give them is that we are ready, and we will win.”

Chamisa said the process had already been completed.

“The citizens’ movement already has candidates. We have already concluded the process. Candidates are selected at the local level for ward representatives, it has already been done. The list we have given you has the final nominees in each constituency,” he said.

“The citizens have already decided on which candidates they prefer. Citizens already know who their candidates are and as leaders, we just facilitate the selection processes.”

Prominent journalist and former Daily News editor Stanley Gama hailed Chamisa for getting rid of enemies and spies through the nomination process.

“Nelson Chamisa and CCC have once again dribbled past enemies and spies. No time for double candidates or independents like in 2018. Candidates will be known on nomination day. Why is everyone interested in telling Chamisa what to when he is leader of an opposition?

“They said CCC has no structures but the Mbare meeting last week and others across the country show otherwise. FAZ has no time to penetrate CCC before nomination day next week. Chamisa ari kutamba tsoro dzakangwara. He knows the beast he is dealing with,” he said. Nehanda Radio