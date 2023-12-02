Katsande says Khama Billiat will make great addition to any team in SA

Former Kaizer Chiefs and Zimbabwe captain Willard Katsande has made a bold claim about his ex-teammate Khama Billiat, saying he would be a great addition for any PSL team.

Billiat has been a free agent since leaving Kaizer Chiefs at the end of the 2022/23 campaign, and while there has been a lot of speculation about his future, it remains unclear what the 33-year-old’s intentions are.

Billiat had been linked to Cape Town City, but nothing concrete has emerged, with City chairman John Comitis saying they are waiting to hear from the player.

Katsande, speaking in a recent edition of iDiski Times, is confident that if Billiat decides to join a DStv Premiership club, he will hit the ground running.

“Whoever wants him I think he can come and [he’d] hit the ground running because he knows the league,” Katsande told iDiski Times recently.

“It’s not like he is new and needs adaptation. He knows how to play in this league.

“So I think at any given time, he can come and start scoring goals and do what he loves the most, which is playing football.” iDiski Times